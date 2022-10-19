Afghan brothers separated during war, reunite after months. Watch heartwarming video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HUSSAINMANAWER Brothers separated during war, reunite after months

A person getting separated from their family members in a completely unimaginable manner can be the worst nightmare for people. In the past, we have heard many stories in which family members reunite after being separated for several years. In a similar incident, a video is doing the rounds on the internet that shows two brothers getting emotional as they reunite after being separated escaping war and conflict for months. The video has moved people on the internet.

The viral video shows Obaid lovingly hugging his brother. He was extremely distraught since he had been away from his family for several months. The brothers lost touch at the airport as conflict and war erupted in Afghanistan.

The video was shared by an Instagram user, Hussain Manawer, who explained the whole incident in the caption. He stated that Obaid was moved to a refugee camp in France and was the facility's youngest child. He emphasised that 10-year-old Obaid was not speaking the language since he was separated from his parents, relatives, friends, and everyone he knew. He went on to say that after much searching and campaigning by Obaid's family, he was ultimately brought to the UK. The heartwarming reunion of brothers took place at King's Cross Station, London.

As soon as he uploaded the video, netizens flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Bless them both." Another user wrote, "Love this. I pray they have a beautiful life here in the Uk." A third user wrote, "Crying and so happy for them. Alhamdullilah." A user also wrote. "10 years old! I can t even imagine how one feels when their son, sibling of TEN year old is left to his own demise."

The video garnered over 76,000 views, with netizens pouring love on the Afghan brothers.

