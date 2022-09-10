Adorable video of two tiger siblings playing together impresses the netizens l Watch here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SUSANTANANDA3 Two tigers playing together

These days, people rarely get a glimpse of tigers. They are mostly recognized for their dark strips on the orange fur skin with white under shade. Most tigers live in a large contiguous area of habitat. People visit zoos and other wildlife sanctuaries to have a glimpse of these wild animal species that are conserved by the wildlife conservation centers. These animals are totally moody and are seen doing different activities. While some are seen resting, others can be seen playing.

Similarly, we got a glimpse of two tiger siblings playing in a viral video on the internet. The video was shared by the serving officer at the MP Tiger Foundation of Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda some time back.

In the 20-second viral video, one can witness the fun these two tiger siblings are having in their area. They are seen rolling and holding each other in the forest. The caption read, “Watching these siblings play in a loop. Just a decade back, the entire tiger population of this Tiger Reserve was considered to be eliminated. Now it has a healthy population of 45/50 adults & 20/25 cubs. The story of the resilience of our tiger conservation. VC: MP Tiger Foundation”

Watch the video:

The adorable video of these tigers has garnered much attention from the netizens. People are showering their love and writing amazing comments. One user wrote, “They are playing each other and we are enjoying to watching them”. Another user wrote, “Absolutely fantastic...and fabulous work by the entire forest team specially...its pure passion for the work they do...awesome”, “That’s adorable! Their strength is unmatched in the world of big cats!” wrote the third user.

One curious user asked the forest team about the place, he wrote, “Is it Panna Tiger Reserve sir?”

