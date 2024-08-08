Adorable video captures four cubs coming out from their den to play, internet in aww | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Adorable video captures four cubs coming out from their den to play, internet in aww

Lions are known for their danger, prompting most people to steer clear to avoid any confrontations. However, despite their fierce reputation, they occasionally reveal a gentler, more adorable side. Recently, a touching moment was caught on camera at the Malamala Game Reserve in South Africa, showing four lion cubs relaxing outside their den. It's likely the most heartwarming sight you'll come across online today.

The video shared on the animal reserve’s official account, features the adorable cubs snuggling and playing together. It begins with two cubs perched on a rock outside their den, and soon after, two more cubs join them. While one cub takes in the view, the other three are busy playing with each other.

Watch the cute video:

Since the video was posted on Instagram, it has amassed 737K views and several comments. Netizens were thrilled by the sight, with many responding to the post with heart emojis. One user stated, “Cuteness freaking overload," while another said, “That is an adorable, beautiful video." An individual’s eyes caught on “The one just chilling on the rock," while another person stated, “They look so much alike, but each has its own distinct personality."

Some were concerned about their safety as well. One person commented, “Absolutely adorable…Where’s mom?? Be safe angels.” Another commented, “Absolutely gorgeous family, all animals deserve justice and protection from cruelty and habitat destruction."

ALSO READ: 'Happy Knee Day': Mark Zuckerberg's wife celebrates his recovery with a cake, Meta CEO reacts

ALSO READ: US Olympian Justin Best proposes long-term girlfriend with 2,738 yellow roses at Eiffel Tower | WATCH