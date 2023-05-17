Adorable puppy teaches valuable lesson in perseverance, Harsh Goenka shares video. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Adorable puppy teaches valuable lesson

Trending News: The internet is full of delightful videos featuring cute animals, and these videos often teach us valuable lessons. One such video has been shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka, demonstrating how persistence can help us overcome challenges, no matter how difficult they may seem.

The viral video, which Harsh Goenka shared on Twitter, portrays a heartwarming scene involving a small puppy and a drain. Despite its shallowness, the drain presents a significant obstacle for the little dog. Undeterred, the determined puppy sets out on a mission to cross it. With a combination of mapping and attempts, the adorable puppy summons the courage to take a leap. Although it falls short of reaching the other side, it manages to scramble back up onto the ground.

Accompanying the video, Goenka shares a profound message in the caption, urging viewers to fear not failure but rather the lack of trying. His words resonate deeply with netizens, and the post quickly garners over 42k views, 840 likes and numerous reactions. Many Twitter users find inspiration in Goenka's wise words and believe there is much to learn from the animal kingdom.

Watch the viral video here:

"Fortune favors the bold, and courage ignites the fire that propels us forward. Fear may knock on your door, but remember, it only gains power when you refuse to answer," a user commented. "Koshish karne walo ki hoti hei Jeet," another user wrote. "Absolutely right. When you try at least you are somewhere else nowhere," a third added. "Fear of not trying leads to regret," a fourth remarked.

This viral video exemplifies the power of persistence, encouraging us to face obstacles head-on and persevere despite setbacks. By sharing this uplifting video, Harsh Goenka has touched the hearts of thousands, reminding them that failure is not something to be feared but rather an essential stepping stone on the path to success.

Read More Trending News