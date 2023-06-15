Adorable lioness and tiny cub stun onlookers, make traffic stop. Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Lioness and tiny cub stun onlookers

Trending News: Lions are majestic creatures that roam the wild savannahs of Africa. They are known for their strength, grace, and powerful roars. Recently, a heartwarming video of a lioness and her cub has been making waves on the internet. In South Africa's Kruger National Park, a group of fortunate travellers witnessed an extraordinary sight. They captured a video of a lioness carrying her tiny cub in her mouth as she crossed a road. It is a rare and captivating moment that has attracted a lot of attention online.

The video was filmed by Safraaz Suliman, a nature enthusiast, and shared on the website LatestSightings.com. In his own words, Safraaz describes his love for the park and his favourite road, the S65 Doispane Road. This road is known for its scenic beauty and incredible wildlife sightings, including lions, leopards, and wild dogs.

On that particular day, Safraaz set out to find the resident pride of lions that frequent the S65 dirt road. As he approached a gathering of safari vehicles, he noticed something extraordinary. From the right-hand side, a lioness emerged, accompanied by the most adorable and tiny lion cub Safraaz had ever seen. The little cub was only a few days old and clearly too young to survive on its own. The lioness held her precious offspring tightly in her jaws, ensuring its safety as they made their way across the road. The adorable video of the lioness and her cub has touched the hearts of many viewers.

Watch the viral video here:

Read More Trending News