Adorable elderly couple lip syncs to Lata Mangeshkar song, netizens call it true love. Watch

Trending News: In a world often filled with negativity and chaos, it's refreshing to stumble upon a video that reminds us of the power of love and companionship. So, without further ado, let's watch this delightful video and allow it to brighten our day. There's a viral video making rounds on social media that captures the essence of a beautiful companionship between an elderly couple.

In the video shared on Instagram, an elderly couple can be seen lip-syncing to a popular song by Lata Mangeshkar from the classic film Kranti. The reel shows the elderly gentleman sitting comfortably while his energetic wife assists him and synchronizes her hand movements with the song. Both of them have infectious smiles on their faces as they lip-sync to the timeless melody called "Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi," sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar and Nitin Mukesh.

This heartwarming video has already amassed more than 3.8 million views and 234k likes. Netizens flooded the comments section with love and praise for this couple, using words like "true love" to describe their heartwarming bond. "Jodi salamat rakhe," a user commented. "Super ji ye hi. Umar hoti hai sacce pyar ki ji," another wrote. "Ap se hame prerna milti he," a third added.

Watch the viral video here:

