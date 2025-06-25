Adorable baby elephant halts traffic for a snack break in new viral video: Watch In the recent viral video, a baby elephant can be seen grabbing a fruit from a roadside cart. The video has sparked many reactions online, not all positive.

Cute elephant videos are not a rare thing to come across on the internet. A video recently shared on X adds to the long list of videos depicting these pachyderms going viral.

The video shared by retired Indian Foreign Service officer Susanta Nanda shows a group of domesticated elephants walking on a concrete road. But in a moment that sparked hilarity online, a baby elephant runs away from the group to the opposite side of the road, where he grabs a fruit from a roadside cart. The vendor doesn't seem to react, but a woman, seemingly a customer, proceeds to give what appears to be a piece of sugarcane to the baby elephant. Satisfied, the one affectionately nicknamed “Chobu” then proceeds to go back to his herd.

The caption reads, “A quick snack break for Chotu. Cute,”

Posted on June 23, the video has since then been viewed by more than 55,000 X users.

Seemingly not anything more than a cute video, the clip, however, sparked mixed reactions online.

Some users focused on the loveliness of the scene, saying, “The amazing thing is that the baby is waiting for them to give. “Lovely”, or “Chotu is too cute,” while another user notes that “You must have noticed that Chotu isn’t grabbing things. He just waits patiently till the lady gives him his snack. That’s gentlemanly behaviour from a young age. They are not called gentle giants for nothing.”

However, others expressed their concerns over the larger context of such videos of elephants. One user asked, “What is cute about elephants walking on concrete roads? “Aren’t they supposed to walk freely in the wild?” and another, “I do have a problem with this entire scene — wild animals belong in green jungles with natural food sources, not in urban spaces.”

