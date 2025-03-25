Abhishek Upmanyu reacts after Mumbai man gifts him X Premium, says 'rare occasion of someone being nice...' Abhishek Upmanyu received an X Premium subscription from a Mumbai-based man. However, he didn't notice it until the man shared a complaint on X. Check out the post here.

Comedian Abhishek Upmanyu received an X Premium subscription from a Mumbai-based man. However, he didn't notice it until the man named Darshan Rajguru shared a complaint on X (formerly Twitter). After this, Upmanyu took to X to reply in his witty style.

Sharing a post on X, Darshan wrote, "I gifted AbhiUpmanyu year's subscription of X premium some days ago. You can check, he has a blue tick now. Dude deserves it. I watch all his shows on YouTube for free anyway. But dude didn't even acknowledge it. This is so going into my autobiography."

Replying to this, Upmanyu wrote, "WHAT THE bro that’s very very sweet! Maine Dhyan he Nahi dia. Ye Meri autobiography mein bhi jayega."

In another post, Upmanyu wrote, "Rare occasion of someone being nice on this platform."

The post from Darshan garnered more than 520.7K views. Several users also took to the comments section to share their views. One user commented, "Bhai mujhe bhi gift kardo. Aapki photo header par lagakar 10 tweet karunga acknowledgement ki."

Another write, "Neki kar dariya mein daal." A third user commented, "Is there any catch to get a free premium ya phir aise he derahe ho aap?"

Several people also commented on Upmanyu's post. One of the users wrote, "Bass aisa pyaar chaiye logon se jo aapka subscription bhi pay karde. Abhishek he did it for you, you do it for me okay? I will like , react, comment and subscribe to all your channels, video and post."

