'A tiger shark rammed me!': Watch the viral video of a man kicking the tiger shark who bit his Kayak

Tiger sharks have large, serrated teeth and they can grow up to 13-16 feet (4-5 meters) in length and weigh over 1,400 pounds (635 kilograms). They are opportunistic predators with a diverse diet. They are known for their scavenging behavior and are sometimes referred to as "the garbage cans of the sea" due to their ability to consume a wide range of prey items. They have a reputation as solitary hunters that employ a variety of hunting techniques. They are known for their powerful jaws and serrated teeth, which enable them to bite through a variety of prey items. But what if you encounter them in their terrain, and in the most vulnerable situation?

One such once-in-a-lifetime, life-threatening incident occured with a Hawaiian fisherman, Scott Haraguchi. He was kayak fishing less than two miles offshore from Kualoa Regional Park on the windward side of O'ahu at the time of the assault. Haraguchi had just caught a fish and was about to turn off his GoPro camera when something smashed into his vessel.

"I heard a whooshing sound that sounded like a boat heading towards me without the motor," Haraguchi told KITV 4 News. "I looked up and I saw this big brown thing my brain thought it was a turtle but then I got slammed by it and realized that it was a tiger shark." The entire interaction, which was recorded on a GoPro, lasted only a few seconds. "It happened so fast. I didn’t realize I took my left foot out of the water to brace myself from impact and actually pushed the shark’s head off with it,” Haraguchi recalled. “If you asked me to do that again, even without the shark, I don’t think I’d have that flexibility." He said on YouTube that until he saw the video at home, he believed the shark had just rammed his boat.

Scott said, “I’m thinking that the shark disabled and wounded the seal…and was waiting for it to die, came back and thought I was the seal, and attacked me instead.” He also added, "I realize that life is short, time is short on Earth, so make the most of it."

