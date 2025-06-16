A modern-day Taj Mahal: This MP couple's replica home amazes the internet A tour video of the breathtaking home of Anand Prakash Chouksey and his wife in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral, representing an ultramodern wonder conceived out of an inspiration that goes back centuries.

The Taj Mahal, the emblem of timeless love and one of the Seven Wonders of the World, has fascinated and enthralled people for centuries. Its dazzling white marble and flawless symmetry are world-renowned. But imagine if you could make it your home. One couple in Madhya Pradesh did just that, constructing a mind-blowing replica of the iconic monument as their residence—and the world is totally smitten.

An Architectural Homage

This is not a borrowed idea of a house with a few inspirational pieces; it's a committed recreation. The four-bedroom house is stunning to behold, with the iconic marble domes, graceful archways, and beautifully carved pillars that characterise the original Taj Mahal.

What is more exciting about this project is the accuracy that has gone into making it. "It has been designed using Makrana marble," the two revealed, the very same material that was used in constructing the original monument in the 17th century. The only thing that has been minimised creatively is the size. "The measurements of the original Taj Mahal in metres have been converted to feet here. "It's a one-third model of the original monument," they stated.

Located in the middle of the campus of a school established by Mr Chouksey, the house is not only a residential house but also a symbol of love and devotion. As stated by Emperor Shah Jahan, the title of the video reveals that the house was constructed as a symbol of love, providing a contemporary tale to an age-old practice.

As the video went viral on social media, the netizens could not help but be shocked. The comment section was filled to the brim with admiration and praise for the architecture and the couple involved.

Most of them were moved by the symbolic value of the design and its placement. "The entrance reminds him of his humble beginnings. "What a sweet reminder," another commenter said. Another one wondered, "Love the couple, love the house obviously, love the message too! Which city in MP is this?"

But the compliment went beyond the building itself. The public was emotionally moved by the owner's character. One poignant comment hit the nail on the head: "More people admire his humility than his house." Although he resides in a mansion as stunning as the Taj Mahal, he is humble and kind to everyone he meets. His wealth has not changed him… It's great to see someone bring so much greatness with so much dignity."

This Taj Mahal of our times is not only a stunning residence; it's a tale of love, dedication, and above all else, humility. It teaches us that even as high-profile scandals catch our attention, it's the virtue and dignity that lies behind them which finally wins our hearts.

