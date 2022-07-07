A man 'offering' double salary to an employee roasts other viral motivational posts on LinkedIn. Seen yet?

Follow us on Image Source : LINKEDIN/KRISHAN KUMAR The post shared by Krishan on LinkedIn

A man ‘offering’ a double salary to an employee raises many thoughts in mind. Many different kinds of questions start popping up to know the reason why someone would offer this much salary. It all seems to be a mirage of truth which is unreal. And a similar thing recently happed on LinkedIn when a man shared a post that claims to offer a double salary to an employee. He stated the reason of doing the same and said that she was being highly underpaid.

If you are a LinkedIn user, you must have come across many motivational posts. But, sometimes these posts leave the person demotivated because they lack accuracy. These kinds of posts become humourous in themselves and people start sharing them on other social media platforms. An avid user of LinkedIn, Krishan Kumar created a parodic post of an imaginary conversation between an employer and a candidate.

In the long post, he wrote, “We hired a candidate last week. Her package was 10 LPA, She asked for 15 LPA. During the interview, I realized that she is highly underpaid. So I said - We will pay you 30 LPA." He further added the candidate’s answers as she said that she is not greedy and she will be happy with 15 LPA. Their conversation read, “She was shocked and thought I was kidding. She said - no, it's all right, I am not greedy, I am happy with 15 LPA. I insisted to her so much to accept the offer. We even got into an argument.”

All this can only happen on LinkedIn, where an employer is so kind that he realized the value of the employee. In the post, the candidate asked the employer why he is paying her extra to which he said “With moist eyes, I said -Didi Mujhay LinkedIn pe post daalni hai, please maan jao na." Moral of the story? Who cares? But in case you do, the post says it’s to “plant trees, eat healthy and donate blood".

Image Source : LINKEDIN/KRISHAN KUMARConversation between employer and employee

After Krishan’s post, the candidate named Manisha Gusain also shared her point of view on the same post. Manisha wrote, “The best interview experience ever - How I got 300% hike and reached from 10 LPA to 30 LPA in one day?"

Image Source : LINKEDIN/MANISHA GUSAINManisha Gusain's post

LinkedIn users who are going through this post are leaving their reactions in the comment box. One user wrote, “When LinkedIn turned into Orkut! I m done with these types of idiotic posts.”, another user wrote, “There should be an option to dislike such posts. We have enough social media platforms for memes and jokes.”, “Such an Illogical post!!!” wrote the third user.

