A dream comes true: Elderly couple grateful after buying Rs 20 mangalsutra | Video An elderly couple got a mangalsutra for only Rs 20 a few days back, and now, they are extremely thankful to the shopkeeper. In the recent video, the couple kept praising the shopkeeper.

New Delhi:

Have you ever wondered how much a small jewel can mean to someone? An elderly couple, whose eyes reflect years of hope and struggle. In fact, an elderly couple arrived in Gulmandi of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to buy gold jewellery. They had only Rs 1100, which they had collected in a month by begging.

Some shopkeepers turned them away by giving them money, but the owner of a jewellery shop heard their story and became emotional. He gave them one gram of gold jewellery for only Rs 20.

Two days ago, the nonagenarian and his spouse entered Gopika Jewellers, where the incident took place. The couple chose a necklace and a mangalsutra, demonstrating their obvious devotion to one another. The store owner was moved by their loving exchange and started a chat.

The elderly woman displayed Rs 1,120 in cash when asked how much money they had. “So much money?” the shopkeeper asked gently, sensing their meagre resources and good intentions. The old man took this as a sign that the quantity could be insufficient and took out two bundles of coins from his bag.

The elderly couple told the shopkeeper that "God will always bless him." There were tears in their eyes, but there was satisfaction in their heart.

Even now, in an exclusive video, the couple praised the shopkeeper. The 93-year-old man said that they were not able to buy a mangalsutra, which they had been planning for the past 15 years.

Let us tell you, this couple is a resident of a small village in Mantha tehsil of Jalna city. After losses in farming, they come to the city and make their livelihood by begging. They did not have much, but there was immense love and hope for each other in their hearts. Let us tell you, the elderly couple used to go to a medical store located near Gajanan Maharaj temple in the city, where they would exchange their notes into small coins and then send that money to their son in the village.

The person at the medical store told their whole story.