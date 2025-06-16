A baby girl is born after 56 years, family welcomes baby with special arrangements | Watch video Following the birth of the baby girl, the family adorned the streets and their home with decorations and released fireworks in honour of their new daughter.

New Delhi:

The birth of a newborn is an experience of love and happiness. However, for the one family, the birth of their baby girl after 56 long years of waiting turned their special moment into a moment in history, with a homecoming that has captured the hearts of millions of individuals across the world through the internet media.

In a world that far too often seems made up of fleeting moments, a recent viral video uploaded to Instagram is a powerful reminder of enduring love, tradition, and the priceless joy a new life infuses into one's existence. The video, which has now been watched over eight million times, shows the unbelievable joy of the birth of a baby girl into a family that had not had a daughter in more than half a century.

The celebration started with a bang, but not at the front gate, but on the very roads leading to the family's house. A motorcade of automobiles, balloons tied jubilantly to them, heralded the princess's arrival. Even the sky was dotted, joining in the celebration, fireworks colouring the sky a brilliant welcome. It was like straight out of a movie, a sunny harbinger of the high-spiritedness that had enveloped the entire family.

And as the camera fades in, the house is a pink dream. Elegant balloon arches, scented flower garlands, and fine-pressed flower petals turned the entrance into a palace gateway. Written in exquisite floral letters in the ground was the humble, but profoundly emotional message: "Welcome Baby."

The event was a lovely combination of contemporary excess and old lore. Before the arrival of the baby, the family had a puja in preparation for her happy and long life. In a sweet and throwback Hindu tradition, her small feet were brought forth and washed gently with Kumkum water, and her first footprints were lovingly made on a white cloth—a ritual first step into her world.

The ceremony performed was an activity replicating the ritual Griha Pravesh (house-warming) ceremony. A small kalash of rice was left at the doorway. The father, along with his precious child, gently assisted her in shoving the pot with her foot, a lovely gesture that indicated ushering prosperity and good fortune along with her arrival.

The caption of the video captured the essence of the moment so beautifully: "Welcoming our baby girl… Blessed with a girl after 56 years in our family."

The sincere display of love and admiration touched the hearts of netizens on a very deep level. The comment area was filled with congratulatory messages and good wishes for the new baby and her parents.

"Lucky to witness such a welcome for a daughter, otherwise this cruel world wants a son only!" a reader wrote, echoing the views of many.

Another response, "Every girl deserves this kind of welcome, but some aren't as lucky as you baby doll. GBU (God bless you)." The feeling that this was "princess treatment" and the sort of "love and respect any girl deserves" struck a chord in the comments.

This lovely ritual is a strong and emotional reminder of the love and happiness a daughter brings. In a society where, traditionally, the preference for a boy has been strong, this family's joyous celebration is a ray of light and proof of the rewriting of the narrative. It's a hotly aspirational approval that every child, no matter his or her gender, is a present to be loved and celebrated with all the world's love. As one of the viewers so eloquently expressed, "So beautiful to watch, love the culture." And it really is such a sweet culture of acceptance, of love, and complete bliss.

ALSO READ: Monkey showers Rs 500 notes from tree in Kodaikanal, watch video here