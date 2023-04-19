98-year-old man visits ancestral village in Pakistan after 77 years, his emotional journey goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER 98-year-old man visits ancestral village in Pakistan after 77 years

Trending News: The Partition of India and Pakistan in 1947 continues to affect people and their lives today. This historical event resulted in the displacement of millions of people who had to leave their homes and migrate to either India or Pakistan. Among these people was Baba Puran Singh, a 98-year-old man from Punjab, who recently visited his ancestral village in Pakistan after 77 years. This emotional reunion with his past home was a touching moment for Singh and the villagers across the border.

As he walked through the narrow streets of Kot Desraj in the Gujranwala district of Pakistan, Singh was greeted with garlands and the sound of dhols, while women showered him with flower petals from the rooftops of their homes. The villagers welcomed him as a "village boy" who had returned to see his ancestral home.

In a video posted on YouTube by Nasir Dhillon, a digital creator and blogger, Singh reminisced about his past life in the village, remembering the names of the people he knew and asking about their whereabouts. He shared that he left the village when he was 21 and that the roads and surroundings had changed over time. Singh used to travel on foot everywhere in the past, as there was a direct route from his village to nearby places. He even remembered his friends and how he used to hang out with them.

Watch the viral video of 98-year-old man visiting ancestral village in Pakistan after 77 years here:

The video of Singh's emotional reunion with his ancestral village quickly went viral on social media, with people expressing their appreciation for the touching moment. One Twitter user commented that the video was heartwarming, while another said that it was a beautiful example of humanity. Another user shared that their relatives came from a nearby village.

