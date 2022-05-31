Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/GLOWINGGSUNSETS 9 Years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Fans remember Bunny & Naina aka Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone

9 Years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin in the lead, the film was undoubtedly the most loved romantic drama of 2013. It was released on May 31, 2013, and has clocked nine years of its release today. On this occasion, the fans of the film got emotional and started remembering the iconic characters of Bunny, Naina, Aditi, and Avi. These characters have sent Twitterverse into a state of excitement, with cinemagoers expressing their fandom on the micro-blogging site, to mark the special day. Meanwhile, there are many who are waiting for the cast as well as the makers to make special posts on their respective social media handles.

Sharing a poster of the film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and other casts of the movie including Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin, a Twitter user wrote: "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani completed 9 years today...and the Director's next movie will come on the 9th date of the 9th month this year #9yearsofYJHD."

"Watching 'yeh jawaani hai deewani' isn't enough i need to climb an unexplored mountain with my crush," commented another user. While another Twitter profile's comment reads: "Friendship, love, travel, laugh, cry, life. yeh jawaani hai deewani, a film like no other, that i could watch forever happy birthday ! #9yearsofyjhd."

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' revolved around a shy and nerdy medical student Naina, (Deepika), who eventually falls in for her former classmate Kabir aka Bunny, essayed by Ranbir, during their hiking trip to the Himalayas. The film which was directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar had hit the screens on May 31, 2013.

Watch Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Trailer: