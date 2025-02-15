'85 years of iconic chaos'; Musicians perform a classical cover of Tom and Jerry's theme to mark anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Musicians perform a cover of Tom and Jerry's theme

Tom and Jerry has been a part of most people's lives and the show is loved by millions of people across the globe. The show was first aired in 1940 and this year marks its 85th anniversary. To mark Tom and Jerry's anniversary, a group of musicians performed the theme of the cartoon, however, it had a twist.

The musicians performed a classical cover version of the classic theme. The team was led by Rishabh Sharma and the group performed using the tabla, flute, guitar and synthesizer.

Sharma posted a video of the same on Instagram which has now gone viral. The caption of the post read, "85 years of iconic chaos! From classic tunes to new grooves, here’s our tribute to Tom & Jerry’s timeless theme. Happy Birthday Tom & Jerry!"

The video has garnered more than 759K views and more than 75K likes. Several users also took to the comments to share their love for the classical version of the iconic Tom and Jerry theme.

One of the comments read, "the cutest singing session er have ever had." Another comment read, "Amazing, always thought it was PA Da Ga Pa instead of Sa Ri Da Sa haha."

A third user commented, "Felt like tom and jerry s Indian version." One comment read, "hahaha this is so cool." Another user quipped, " We got desi version of tom and jerry music before gta6."

One user wrote, "I can already imagine the new plot lines and scemes forJameen, jaidaat, paisa."

