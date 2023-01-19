Viral | 83-year-old woman boards first fight of her life; the reason will leave you teary-eyed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEBADIMUMMY Viral | 83-year-old woman boards her first fight

Social media is buzzing with a video of an elderly woman who took her first flight. You might be wondering why she must have taken the flight. Her granddaughter was getting married, so she certainly could not miss it at any cost. If that required flying to the wedding location for the first time, so be it. This elderly woman took her first flight at the age of 83 to get to the destination of her granddaughter's wedding.

The elderly woman is seen leaving her home and heading to the airport in the video. Then she and her family board the aircraft. She is seen seated inside the aircraft with a warm smile.

The now-viral video was posted on an Instagram account belonging to this elderly woman, who is popularly referred to as 'badi mummy'. The video received more than 6 million views.

The heartwarming video captured the hearts of netizens. They took to the comment section to react to it.

One user wrote, "Loads of blessings and love to the family who is taking such a care like a baby and the inspiration n will n love she’s having and travelling so far heads of wish you with Good Health."

Netizens reaction

Another user commented, "Omg this is the first time I saw the word Badi mummy we used to call my dadi Ji also badi mummy. This reminded me of her. Thanks for sharing ! God bless badi mummy."

A third user wrote, "My grandmother also experienced her first flight at ths age of 88 ..and when we asked how was it ,she said it was like pani ka jahaz ( ship) and praising airhostess for their polite talking and beauty."

Internet users expressed their admiration for the touching video and said that the old woman reminded them of their grandmothers.

