82-year-old Mumbai man earns around Rs 300 a day selling homemade farsan; internet wants to help

New Delhi:

An 82-year-old man selling homemade farsan on a Mumbai footpath has captured hearts online after a content creator shared his story with thousands of viewers. Every day, he spends nearly 12 hours at his small stall, quietly waiting for customers and doing his best to keep the business going.

It's a simple story on the surface. But for many people watching, it became a reminder of resilience, dignity and the determination to keep moving forward, no matter the circumstances.

How Mansukh Kaka started his roadside snack stall

The story was shared by Mumbai-based content creator Aradhana Chatterjee, who came across the elderly vendor while he was arranging packets of snacks on a footpath.

Curious, she stopped to speak with him.

In her video, she introduced him as Mansukh Kaka, an 82-year-old who now sells homemade farsan to support himself and his family.

According to Chatterjee, he spent most of his life working as a salesperson at a saree shop. Things changed during the Covid-19 pandemic when he fell ill and eventually lost his job. Around the same time, his son had to leave his own job to care for him.

After recovering, Mansukh Kaka decided to start over in his own way.

Rather than staying at home, he set up a small stall near where he lives and began selling homemade snacks. Today, Chatterjee said, he sits there for nearly 12 hours a day.

Patiently. Quietly. Waiting for customers.

The story behind his homemade farsan business

The video offered a glimpse into his daily routine.

Mansukh Kaka could be seen arranging products, speaking to customers and carefully managing the stall. Containers filled with around 20 varieties of farsan, including khakra, chakli and other snacks, were neatly lined up along the pavement.

Chatterjee explained that the food is prepared fresh at home by his sister before being packed and brought to the stall each day.

The effort is considerable. The earnings, not so much.

According to her, he usually makes around Rs 300 a day despite the long hours.

One particular moment stood out to many viewers. The octogenarian was shown recording every sale and expense in a small diary, carefully noting down each transaction.

Nothing rushed. Nothing overlooked.

It was a small detail, but one that seemed to resonate with people.

"Even at this age, Mansukh Kaka is trying his best to run his stall with so much passion and hardwork, let's all come together to support him," Chatterjee wrote in the caption.

She also said she would share the location of the stall for those interested in visiting and supporting the business.

Watch the video here:

Social media users praise Mansukh Kaka's determination

The clip quickly found an audience online.

Many viewers said they were struck by how neatly dressed Mansukh Kaka appeared. His tucked-in shirt, organised display and disciplined approach became a recurring talking point in the comments section.

Several people felt those details reflected a sense of pride in his work, regardless of the size of the business.

Others shared that they had met him personally and described him as a gentle, kind-hearted man. Some encouraged fellow Mumbaikars to visit the stall and purchase his homemade snacks whenever possible.

There were also plenty of requests for the exact location, with users saying they wanted to support him directly rather than simply admire the story online.

For many, the video wasn't just about a roadside vendor selling farsan.

It was about someone who, at 82, still shows up every day. Keeps records. Arranges his products neatly. Waits for customers. And carries on.

That quiet perseverance appears to be exactly what resonated with so many people.

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