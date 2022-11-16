'8 billion people in the world & you're still stuck at your ex': Memes galore as world population reaches 8bn

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Representative image

The global population hit 8 billion on Tuesday. "8 billion hopes. 8 billion dreams. 8 billion possibilities. Our planet is now home to 8 billion people," the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) tweeted. "As we become 8 Billion Strong, @DieneKeita explains how a world of 8 billion is a global success story. Together we can build a world that allows 8 billion of us to thrive," it said in another tweet.

As celebration of sorts began on the Internet, social media was flooded with memes and jokes about the world population. Netizens took a dig at the growing number of humans and joked about being stuck on a person. Some also joked that the world needs a Thanos who can wife half of the world's population. Take a look at hilarious memes on 8 billion population:

Currently, the global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, having fallen under 1 per cent in 2020.

The world's population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050, as per the United Nations projection.

The population is predicted to peak at around 10.4 billion in the 2080s and to remain there until 2100.

"It is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another," said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

A majority of the projected population growth up to 2050 will take place in eight countries: the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Tanzania, according to the report.

Global life expectancy at birth reached 72.8 years in 2019, an improvement of almost 9 years since 1990, said the report.

By 2050, it is projected that global life expectancy will be 77.2 years. However, in 2021, the least-developed countries lagged behind the global average by 7 years.

Moreover, experts claim that further temperature rises will lead to catastrophic effects on several nations, causing more action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Due to climate change, glaciers and ice caps are receding, decreasing fresh water resources. This causes coral reefs and other aquatic ecosystems to die by accelerating ocean acidification.

