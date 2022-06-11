777 Charlie: Mangaluru Police names three-month-old sniffer after Rakshit Shetty's film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER 777 Charlie

The heartwarming adventure comedy-drama 777 Charlie has garnered much appreciation from the audience. The storyline of the film revolves around an arrogant, unapproachable man, Dharma, working in a manufacturing factory, whose lonely, mundane life is over-run by an enthusiastic dog, Charlie and who changes him forever. The film which is on a winning spree and is melting the hearts of the people has inspired police in Karnataka’s Mangalore city who named their three-month-old sniffer Charlie. Interestingly, a special naming ceremony was held for the Labrador Retriever. They even had a cake-cutting ceremony which was attended by top police officials in the city.

According to media reports, the police informed that the name was proposed after a few of them including dog handlers watched the Kiranraj K directorial’s premiere on Thursday.

Watch the video below:

"The film has nicely captured the relationship between the pet dog and its owner. This bonding has also been witnessed between the dog and its handler. The police personnel had suggested the name for the fifth member of our squad," N Shashi Kumar, city police commissioner, said.

About 777 Charlie

The film went on floors in 2018 and wrapped production last year. The film also stars Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Bobby Simha, Sharvari and Praanya P Rao. The Kannada adventure comedy-drama film is directed by Kiranraj K.