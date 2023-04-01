4-year-old boy becomes youngest male to publish a book, breaks world record

Follow us on Image Source : GWR 4-year-old boy becomes youngest male to publish a book

Trending News: Age is just a number when it comes to pursuing one's passions and achieving success. This statement is exemplified by four-year-old Saeed Rashed AlMheiri, who broke the Guinness World Record for being the youngest male to publish a book. His book, The Elephant Saeed and the Bear, is about an unexpected friendship and showcases the power of kindness.

What's even more remarkable is that Saeed's inspiration for writing his book came from his eight-year-old sister, AlDhabi, who holds the record for being the youngest female to publish a bilingual book series. AlDhabi is also an entrepreneur and runs a local publishing house that encourages children to write and publish books.

With the guidance of his mother and sister, Saeed learned how to write and draw, and he enjoyed reading his stories out loud to his parents and friends. He expressed his happiness and pride in his achievement, and he is already working on a second book, hoping to build people's minds with his stories.

Saeed and AlDhabi's parents are proud of their children's accomplishments and believe that everyone is born with a talent that can only be discovered by trying things out. The two siblings are setting an example for others to follow and demonstrating that nothing is impossible if one is determined to pursue their dreams.

