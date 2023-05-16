Watch: 2 men get picture clicked with tiger, run for life when this happens

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER 2 men get picture clicked with tiger

Trending News: In today's world of social media, thousands of people share videos and photos on platforms like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Sometimes, these posts become immensely popular and go viral, catapulting the person responsible for them into instant fame. This trend has motivated many individuals to invest a significant amount of time in creating videos to share on social media. Social media has also provided a platform for adventurous explorers to share their thrilling experiences with an online audience. These performances often receive great admiration and awe from viewers. Recently, a video that falls under the category of a dangerous act has been circulating on social media and attracting considerable attention.

The viral video captures a moment where two men attempt to take a picture with a tiger. However, the incident doesn't end on a positive note. Although no one gets hurt, the big cat reacts aggressively, causing the men to retreat in fear. The video was initially shared on Twitter by a user named @HasnaZarooriHai and has amassed nearly 97k views.

In the video, we witness the two men approaching the chained tiger in an attempt to pose for a photo. Suddenly, the predator lets out a roar after it’s hit by a stick multiple times and displays signs of displeasure. This frightens the unidentified men, prompting them to quickly run away from the wild animal. The exact location of the incident remains unknown.

As expected, the video has evoked a range of reactions from viewers. Many netizens chose to mock the men for their audacity in getting so close to a wild tiger. Some of the comments include: "Tiger was like, 'What's with these two guys?'" - along with laughing emojis. "Not done, bro," commented another user. "Be cautious," advised a third individual. “Enough of thrill for lifetime,” a fourth expressed.

Watch the viral video here:

Read More Trending News