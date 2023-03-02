Viral Video: Two huge lizards wrestle while standing up at IIM Calcutta campus. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SUSANTANANDA3 Two huge lizards fight while standing

Trending News: A video of two reptiles engaged in a wrestling match has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the lesser-known species of monitor lizards. The video was reportedly captured at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta campus by an onlooker who witnessed the spectacle.

The video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda and has received over 182k views and 2,000 likes. The video's caption suggests that the incident occurred early in the morning. "Learning to manage conflicts?? Early morning scene from IIM Kolkata," he tweeted.

Some Twitter users have suggested that the two reptiles were monitor lizards fighting for territory or a female. One user noted that male and female monitor lizards do not typically fight in this manner, and they tend to keep to the ground. “In case people are seriously thinking these are crocodiles, these are monitor lizards. Absolutely harmless, been around the campus for decades. Part of the furniture, really,” a user commented.

Watch the viral video of giant lizards fighting while standing up at IIM Calcutta here:

Monitor lizards are a family of reptiles that are found in various parts of the world, including Asia, Africa, and Australia. These creatures are known for their long necks, sharp claws, and powerful tails. They are also known for their exceptional climbing skills and their ability to swim. Monitor lizards are generally considered harmless to humans, although they can deliver a painful bite if provoked.

In India, monitor lizards are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. However, they are often hunted for their meat, which is considered a delicacy in some parts of the country like the northeast. The illegal trade of monitor lizards and their body parts is also a significant concern in India. Despite this, monitor lizards are an essential part of the ecosystem and play a vital role in maintaining a balance in the food chain.

