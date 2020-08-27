Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT.KOHLI Zomato's wordplay tweet on Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli pregnancy announcement is simply unmissable

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, are set to be parents for the first time. The couple confirmed on Thursday that they will welcome their firstborn in January 2021. Following their announcement, friends and fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the couple. Now, popular restaurant aggregator and food delivery service provider Zomato too has extended good wishes to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in a clever wordplay manner that has caught everyone's attention. Taking to Twitter, Zomato wrote, "It's suuch a good news! kuch meetha khana ho to sharma na mat virat your service".

it's suuch a good news! kuch meetha khana ho to sharma na mat virat your service ❤️ — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) August 27, 2020

Zomato's tweet has taken the internet by storm now. While several people applauded their creativity, many came up with their own wordplay. Take a look at how netizens have reacted:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's pregnancy announcement came with a picture of the couple on Anushka and Virat's respective Instagram accounts, where her baby bump is visible. In the photograph, Anushka wears a black and white polka dotted dress, while Virat is seen in grey T-shirt and white pants. "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," Anushka captioned the image. Anushka shared the same caption on his Instagram page.

