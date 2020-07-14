Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIAMIGARIN World Chimpanzee Day 2020: Funny, cute videos of humankind’s closest living relatives

World Chimpanzee Day 2020 is celebrated on 14 July to celebrate humankind's closest living relative. The day is dedicated raise awareness about the care, protection and conservation of the adorable species. On 14, July 1960, Dr. Jane Goodall joined, now called Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania, to study about the wild chimpanzees. He advocated for the protection of chimpanzee and the day came into existence.

Just like the humankind, chimpanzees live on love and care and are one of the cutest species. Their videos and photos keep breaking the internet in which they are seen goofing around with humans or other animals. Let's have a look at a few videos here-

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage