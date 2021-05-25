'Virat Kohli is ready to play The Professor in Money Heist's Indian version,' say fans as his pic goes viral

Image Source : TWITTER/CREATORBALA_ Virat Kohli, The Professor

The globally popular Spanish web series "Money Heist" is all set to come to an end in two instalments of five episodes each. The makers announced the same with a teaser release. As expected, the video sent fans into a tizzy and they couldn't stop talking about it. The teaser also gave a glimpse of the much loved character 'The Professor'. While Indian fans were equally excited for the show, they were more hyped to see the new look of the primary character. Why? Because he reminded fans of Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli. In fact, some even pointed out how he's ready to play The Professor in La Casa de Papel's Indian version.

In the viral photo, Kohli sports long hair, a thick beard and square frame glasses that complete the look. As the photo took Twitter by storm, many speculated that it was Kohli’s new look for ICC World Test Championship Final 2021, where India will face New Zealand at The Rose Bowl, Southampton this June. While many others were happy to imagine him as the fictional character. Take a look:

However, it turns out, that the photo was photoshopped and it is not an original picture of the cricketer. Ardent Virat fans were quick to share the real image of the cricketer after this one went viral.

For the unversed, Volume 1 of Money Heist finale will release on September 3 while Volume 2 drops on December 3 this year. So far, there have been four Parts to the show. While Parts 1 and 2 released in 2017, Parts 3 and 4 dropped in 2019-2020.

Originally titled "La Casa de Papel" (The House Of Paper), the Netflix series stars UIrsula Corbero, Alvaro Morte, Itziar Ituno, Pedro Alonso, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Miguel Herran, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Maria Pedraza, Darko Peric and Kiti Manver among others.

