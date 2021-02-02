Image Source : YOUTUBE Viral video of Chennai couple getting married underwater is the best thing on internet today. Seen yet?

Everyone wants her wedding to be memorable. With this thought, a couple from Tamil Nadu adopted a unique way to get married. The couple went inside 60 feet into the sea and married each other. The special thing is that all the customs were taken care of in this unique yet beautiful marriage. The video of this couple's wedding is making rounds on social media and everyone is speaking words of praises for the duo for their unique style of beginning a new chapter of their lives.

Speaking about the couple, they are V Chinnadurai and S Swetha. Both of them went under 60 feet deep of the sea water at Nilankarai beach and tied the knot with full customs on 1st February. The groom, V Chinnadurai, is a software engineer by profession and a licensed scuba driver.

Speaking to TOI in an interview the groom said, "It was a traditional marriage ceremony, only it was underwater. We dived in at an auspicious time in the morning and exchanged garlands and tied the thaali before 7.30am as per instructions from our priest."

His wife Shweta who is alsoan engineer started taking training a month before getting married underwater. She told the portal, "I was nervous and so were my parents, but we had eight divers with us. It was exciting too because we’ve been trying to tie the knot since last week. It was all in the hands of the sea."

We wish the couple a very happy married life!