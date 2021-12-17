Viral Video: Man banned from airlines for wearing thong as face mask, compares himself to Rosa Parks

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@LESLIBLESS Man Forced Off US Plane For Wearing Thong As Face Mask

With increasing cases of Omicron, Covid variant of concern, all over the country, safety rules have become strict everywhere. Especially the air travel has become even more demanding to contain the spread of the virus. Currently, a video is going viral on the internet, in which a US man has been thrown out of the plane because he was wearing a red thong as a face mask. He insisted that it complied with Covid regulations. Identified as Adam Jenne from Florida, he has been banned from United Airlines for the stunt he pulled. Interestingly, this isn't the first time. The man has worn underwear as a mask at least two dozen times before this.

Adam Jenne attracted much attention as he boarded wearing a red thong as a face mask and an anti-Biden 'Let’s go Brandon' T-shirt. Talking about the incident, he told NBC2 that he wanted to highlight the 'absurdity' of forcing passengers to wear masks on planes while allowing them to be removed to eat and drink on board.

Watch the viral video here-

He also compared himself to the African-American activist Rosa Parks and said, "Everything else that has sparked change in this country has started from everyday people. Rosa Parks wasn’t famous. She changed the course of history."

Reacting to the incident, United Airlines said in a statement that "the customer clearly wasn't in compliance with the federal mask mandate and we appreciate that our team addressed the issue on the ground prior to takeoff, avoiding any potential disruptions on the air."