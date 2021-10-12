Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA.VAKANI Viral video: Little girl imitating Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah amuses fans

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most successful television shows which has been entertaining audiences for more than a decade now. In the show Jethalal's wife, Dayaben played by actress Disha Vakani is one of the most popular character whose antics are loved by the fans of the show. Recently, a video of a nine-year-old girl imitating Dayaben has been going viral on the internet.

Take a look;

In the video, Suman Puri is seen acting out a scenario from an episode in the show in which Dayaben is excited about the Navratri celebrations. Her spot-on portrayal during Daya's performance wins the internet. Check out fans reactions here:

For the unversed, Disha had quit 'TMKOC' soon after she gave birth to a baby girl in 2018. About Disha's return on 'TMKOC', producer Asit Modi had told ETimes in April, "I understand that the audience has got tired of waiting for Daya bhabhi and they want to see her back and I can understand their sentiments. I can understand that the viewers want to see Daya Ben and even I want to see her again on the show."

Modi added, "From an audience perspective if I see I also want Daya Bhabhi on the show, but during this pandemic, a few things are not possible and the audience will have to support me for the next 2-3 months. I request them to understand our situation."