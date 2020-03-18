Viral Video: Hand-washing dance by Kerala police is spot on

In a novel idea, six Kerala policemen dance to show the right way to wash hands. Because of coronavirus.

The key to fighting coronavirus (COVID-19) is to wash hands with soap regularly to avoid infection and further spread. In a unique move, Kerala police made a fun video in which they demonstrate how to wash hands effectively to stop the infection and spread. The video has amused the netizens with most of them having a good laugh. It is indeed funny to see cops dancing and giving steps for washing hands. The video has gone viral o Facebook with thousands of likes and shares since it was uploaded on Tuesday.

The Kerala Police video, which was shared by the State Police Media Centre Kerala, shows the policemen demonstrate the right way to wash hands, in a fun dance on hit song Kalakkatha from Ayyappanum Koshiyum film. Netizens are praising the move and lauding their effort to contain the virus that spreads through human contact.

Kerala has 24 positive cases for coronavirus, with three new cases being reported on Monday.

The novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by WHO. Originated in China's Wuhan city, the disease has caused over 7000 deaths and affected over 1,75,530 people in 145 countries.

