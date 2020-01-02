Video of elderly man rescuing stranded cat goes viral. Internet is all praise for him

In the said video, the man is seen holding up a plastic chair up to rescue a scared cat, which is stranded on a ledge.

A video of an elderly man rescuing a cat has gone viral. The sixteen-second clip was first shared by a popular Pakistani meme page on Facebook. "This made my day," read the caption of the post followed by several heart emoticons.

In the said video, the man is seen holding up a plastic chair up to rescue a scared cat, which is stranded on a ledge.

When the cat finally jumps onto the chair. It then sits on the chair as the man carefully lowers it, and as soon as it nears the ground the animal jumps off and runs into an alley.

Other Facebook pages have also shared the video. And the internet seems mighty impressed with the elderly man.

"A lovely little random act of kindness, bless his heart," a user said.

Another added, "Such good hearted he is."

So this new year, make one resolution that you can keep. Help someone. It will help you in ways you cannot even imagine.