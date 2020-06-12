Viral video: Did 45 Students Of A DPS Gurugram School & Families Test COVID-19 Positive? Here's the truth

As per the video, she announced that the school will not declare vacation, however, the parents are free to take their children off classes if desired.

A short video has gone viral on social media that shows the 'Principal' of DPS Gurugram school saying that some students of the school and their families have tested positive for COVID-19. Is it true, here's the truth.



What the viral video says

In the wake of COVID-19 cases rising rapidly in Delhi NCR, including in Faridabad and Gurgaon, a video has surfaced on internet claiming that several students of a DPS Gurugram school have tested positive after venturing out with their families when the lockdown was lifted. A video clip that is being shared widely on social media shows Mrs Aditi Misra, Principal of DPS Gurugram school, sharing ‘very disturbing news’ that some students and their families tested positive after they ventured out when the lockdown was relaxed.



In the video, 'Mrs Misra' appealed all parents and the students to protect themselves from the deadly virus by staying at home and exercising caution. As per the video, she announced that the school will not declare vacation, however, the parents are free to take their children off classes if desired.

Verdict: FAKE

It was found that Mrs Aditi Misra’s claims about students and their families testing positive for the virus is NOT TRUE. Civil Surgeon of Gurgaon have confirmed that there were no reports of mass students testing positive for Coronavirus in the city. He said, the video shared by the Principal of DPS Gurugram school was indeed fake.