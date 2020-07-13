Image Source : RAJESH KUMAR VIRAL VIDEO: Couple creates scene on Peddar Road. Here's what happens next

A video of the high-voltage drama between a couple has gone viral on the internet. The video which as per reports has been shot on Saturday evening shows a couple fighting in the middle of Pedder Road, which happens to be a posh area of ​​Mumbai. According to police sources, a woman was chasing a Range Rover car for a long time which supposedly had her husband in it with some other woman. As soon as she saw her husband with the woman in the car, she started chasing the vehicle. She suddenly stopped the Range Rover by overtaking it and came in the front of the car. Soon began all the drama when she started yelling on the road by standing in front of his car and asked him to come out.

When the man did not get down from the vehicle, she climbed on the top of the bonnet and lost her cool. After this constant drama, the husband had to finally get down from the car. The woman can also be spotted kicking her husband in the video. Watch the video here:

Later, the woman and her husband sat in another car. Meanwhile, when the signal turned green, another woman sitting in Range Rover started trying to go ahead with the car. Seeing this, the woman doing the drama ran to the Range Rover and opened the door of the car and also tried to beat the woman trying to drive the Range Rover. Watch the video here:

The traffic police present on the spot took both the women and the men to the nearby village Devi police station. However, no complaint was filed from either side. Not only this but the police has also cut a challan of both the vehicles due to the ruckus caused on the road due to which the traffic came to a halt.

-With inputs from Rajesh Kumar

