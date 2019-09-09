Image Source : YOUTUBE Viral Video: Adorable dog pretends to faint when owner tries to cut nails, watch

A hilarious video of a pit bull who pretended to faint when his owner tried to clip his nails has gone viral on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.

The video showed the dog pretending to faint when his owner brought out the nail clippers.

In a video, the pit bull can be seen ignoring his owner until she takes his paw and gets ready to clip his nails.

After the video went viral, social media was flooded with hilarious memes, jokes and reactions.

Here are some funny tweets on the dog's video:

A person with a username @chirp__john tweeted: "Hahaha ....!!! Pitbull the champion, but, afraid of nail clippers...!!!"

"That is the cutest thing I have seen in a long time.." tweeted one user.

Another user uploaded that video on Twitter with the caption: "The world's most dramatic Pitbull."

"And the Oscar goes to ... "Fainting" Dog! Awesome!," another tweet read.

Another user @JeanneEaton3 tweeted: "There is no actor/actress who can rival this puppy."

The video was reportedly first posted on Reddit and shared by many people on other social media platforms.