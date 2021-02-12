VIRAL PICS | This woman gets romantic photos clicked with 'love of her life'- An Air Fryer

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ADRIANBIRDSONG This woman gets romantic photos clicked with 'love of her life'- An Air Fryer

The kitchen is usually the most loved place by a woman in her house. Other than cooking exotic delicacies, they love their weapons in the kitchen. The appliances that make the work easy are the most pampered ones. However, this woman named Adrian Birdsong from Oklahoma took her love for a particular kitchen appliance to another level. Adrian got a photoshoot done with the 'love of her life' -- her air fryer. She got the air fryer as a gift from her mother and instantly fell in love with it. She started cooking everything in it from squash to New York strip steaks.

Arian Birdsong, who is a photographer, took to her Facebook to share the 'romantic' picture from her photoshoot with the air fryer. Quoting lyrics from one of Taylor Swift's songs, she wrote, "I'm captivated by you baby, like a firework show! -Taylor Swift... Sometimes you fall in love so quickly, you can't stop it. This isn't just an air fryer, it's the love of my life." On Instagram, she said, "I would like to introduce to you, the love of my life."

Adrian's pictures went viral in no time. Netizens were amazed to see her chemistry with the machine and were in awe of how she was treating it like a lover in the pictures00 kissing and posing with it. However, many were intrigued about her real lover's reaction to it. But guess what... It was Adrian's husband Kyle Hutchinson who took the photos.

Talking to TODFAY Food, Adrian revealed that she started using the air fryer instantly although it was supposed to be a Christmas gift for her husband from her mother. She said, "I took it over. I started using it and it was so fast. I'm an impatient cook, so I like that I could get things cooked so quickly."