Viral Covid prescription by Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is FAKE, doctor didn’t write it

Image Source : TWITTER/IMABHISHEKKUMAR Fake coronavirus prescription from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi

In another instance of misinformation on fighting coronavirus, is a fake prescription with a doctor’s fake signature which is being circulated online, mainly through WhatsApp and Twitter.

The fake image shows a detailed prescription written on the prescription pad of Dr Raj Kamal Agarwal, a Senior Consultant, Department of Anaesthesiology at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The fake prescription starts with “To whom it may concern.” It also claims to be “as per ICMR guideline” and lists “preventative medication” with the names of some medicines, including Hydroxychloroquine. “As per ICRM guideline, the contacts of COVID +ve cases should be put on home isolation even with mild symptoms. It is advised that everybody takes these preventative medication apart from the following SOCIAL DISTANCING, HAND HYGIENE, AND WEARING MASKS,” says the fake prescription.

An advisory (doctor's prescription) from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi suggesting people to take preventive medicines in case of Corona +ve with mild symptoms is doing the round on whatsApp and other social media platforms. Pl look into it, if it is true. @SushantBSinha @aajtak pic.twitter.com/1gOU5CqjVa — Abhishek K. Jha (@imabhishekkumar) June 12, 2020

When the fake image came to the notice of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the officials took to Twitter to dismiss the prescription as fake. They tweeted: “It has been brought to our notice that someone has circulated a fake image and forged the doctor’s signature, #SGRHIndia strongly dissociates itself from such messages.”

It has been brought to our notice that someone has circulated a fake image and forged the doctor's signature. #SGRHIndia strongly dissociates it self from such messages. pic.twitter.com/2obOptXxhp — Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (@sgrhindia) June 11, 2020

