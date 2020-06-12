Friday, June 12, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Viral Covid prescription by Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is FAKE, doctor didn’t write it

Viral Covid prescription by Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is FAKE, doctor didn’t write it

The truth behind viral medical prescription on Covid treatment. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital official handle tweeted to dismiss the fake prescription on Covid treatment.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 12, 2020 17:40 IST
Viral Fake covid prescription
Image Source : TWITTER/IMABHISHEKKUMAR

Fake coronavirus prescription from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi

In another instance of misinformation on fighting coronavirus, is a fake prescription with a doctor’s fake signature which is being circulated online, mainly through WhatsApp and Twitter.

The fake image shows a detailed prescription written on the prescription pad of Dr Raj Kamal Agarwal, a Senior Consultant, Department of Anaesthesiology at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. 

The fake prescription starts with “To whom it may concern.” It also claims to be “as per ICMR guideline” and lists “preventative medication” with the names of some medicines, including Hydroxychloroquine. “As per ICRM guideline, the contacts of COVID +ve cases should be put on home isolation even with mild symptoms. It is advised that everybody takes these preventative medication apart from the following SOCIAL DISTANCING, HAND HYGIENE, AND WEARING MASKS,” says the fake prescription.

When the fake image came to the notice of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the officials took to Twitter to dismiss the prescription as fake. They tweeted: “It has been brought to our notice that someone has circulated a fake image and forged the doctor’s signature, #SGRHIndia strongly dissociates itself from such messages.” 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X