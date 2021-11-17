'Vir Das Insults India' trends after comedian's video on 'Two Indias' lands in controversy

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SHARANYASHETTYY 'Vir Das Insults India' trends on Twitter

Actor-comedian Vir Das has landed himself in yet another controversy after his video titled "I come from two Indias" went viral on the internet. Netizens expressed their distaste over Das' six-minute-long monologue wherein he was seen talking about the duality of the country. While he has issued a clarification video on Monday, FIR has been filed against Vir Das for his indecent remarks against the country. Also, 'Vir Das Insults India' has been trending on Twitter. While netizens have been trolling him for 'mocking and belittling your own Motherland,' others have asked him not to return to India.

Reacting to the viral video, many social media users bashed Vir Das and came up with their own versions of 'I came from two Indias,' wherein mocking the actor. One Twitter user said, "Normalising r@p£s in comedy & equating victim with goddess may earn u some claps but won’t change the fact that u earned ur penny monetising r@p£ victim agony. I come from India where Jokers like #VirDas insult my country in the name of freedom of expression."

Another tweeted, "I come from an India which gave Hydroxychloroquine to superpower US. I come from an India which sold HiIV medicines for $1 in Africa. I come from an India which provided 60 million vaccines to poor countries during the most deadliest Pandemic in last 100 years."

Check out the reactions here-

On Monday, before FIR was filed against Vir Das, he had released an official statement on his Twitter asking people not to fall for edited excerpts from the video and also shared his intent behind making the video as part of his recent tour to America. He wrote, "There has been a sizeable reaction to a video I posted on YouTube. The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India’s that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret."

“The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great. It ends in a gigantic patriotic round of applause for a country we all love, believe in, and are proud of. That there is more to our country than the headlines, a deep beauty. THAT’S the point of the video and the reason for the applause,” he added.

At the end of the said video, Vir Das is seen asking the audience to give a standing ovation to the country. Explaining the same he added in his post, “People cheer for India with hope, not hate. People clap for India with respect, not malice. You cannot sell tickets, earn applause, or represent great people with negativity, only with pride. I take pride in my country, and I carry that pride across the world. To me, a room full of people anywhere in the world, giving India an ovation is pure love."