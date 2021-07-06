Vin Diesel’s 'Got family' memes take over Twitter as Fast and Furious fans can't stop talking about F9

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MRWTFFACTS,SARCASTICENG01 Vin Diesel

Physics-defying jumps from skyrise buildings, torpedoes, blazing cars and what not, the Fast and Furious franchise is known for such over-the-top and ludicrous stunts. However, if you've watched the latest outing of the franchise, F9. you'd realise, the biggest takeaway of it is -- family.

F9, the ninth installment, recently hit theaters and memes are already taking over the Internet. Netizens can't get over Dominic Toretto's popular dialogue from 2015's Furious 7, "I don't have friends. I got family." In the latest film, Vin Diesel decides to retire from his adventurous life to settle down with his wife and son and Twitterati are tripping over it. From sharing jokes about Loki to Dragon Ball Z and hilarious anecdotes, these funny memes will surely leave you in splits.

The memes typically give us a crossover of FnF into other franchises, including Marvel, Harry Potter and John Wick among many others by having Diesel's character showing up and narrating the power of family. Take a look at some of the funniest Fast and Furious memes here:

Meanwhile, Vin Diesel had earlier confessed that he was not sure about being part of the "Fast And Furious" franchise when it began.

"Universal ended up being involved in the release of 'Pitch Black', the only other movie I had done of that size, and so they said, 'We got this movie that's about illegal street car racing, and we want you to play this character, who's a tough guy, outlaw, with a heart and a code'. "Then they describe that scene you see in the first movie, where the camera goes through my eye and down my arm and into the engine, and that's the only thing they described. And I said, 'Yes, I'm in!'" he said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly's 'Binge' podcast, according to a report in contactmusic.com.

However, Diesel started having doubts after some time.

"The next day I'm supposed to go the premiere in Australia for 'Pitch Black', and I read the script and I go -- I'm conflicted here, because this script is not what I thought it would be," he recalled.