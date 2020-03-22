Videos of dolphins off Mumbai coast go viral amid coronavirus

Videos of dolphins, apparently swimming near Mumbai sea shore, have gone viral on social media, with some attributing the phenomenon to lack of fishing activity recently owing to the coronavirus situation. Yesteryear actress Juhi Chawla posted a video of dolphins on Twitter, saying "it seems dolphins were sighted just off the shore.

Another viral video, apparently shot from the NCPA Apartments along the Arabia Seashore in south Mumbai, featured a pod of dolphins along the coast. "These dolphins, known as Indian Ocean Humpback dolphins are very much part of Mumbais coastal line and have been spotted frequently in the last few years," said Shaunak Modi, co-founder of Coastal Conservation Foundation, an NGO documenting marine life of Mumbai.

The animals I usually photograph in Mumbai are small enough to fit on one finger & often look like they're from another universe.



This one however is a familiar one. What isn't, is seeing it with Mumbai's imposing skyline in the background.



Indo-pacific humpback dolphin, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/xk0nzbVDXB — Shaunak Modi (@Pugdandee) February 13, 2020

Here's Juhi Chawla's video:

The air in Mumbai is so nice, light and fresh ..!!! I can't believe it 😃... and it seems dolphins were sighted just off the shore near Breach Candy club ..!!! This shutdown of cities is not so bad after all #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/t94vhFyPRy — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 21, 2020

As per another theory being floated, the state coast line has not seen any major fishing activity in last some days due to growing concerns towards Covid-19, and also movement of large ships at ports like JNPT is limited, which may have led dolphins to make an appearance along Mumbai coast.