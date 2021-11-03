Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AMAANSRKIAN VIDEO: Burj Khalifa lights up on Shah Rukh Khan's 56th birthday, fans say 'no one like you'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan rang in his 56th birthday on November 2. His birthday was no less than a festival for his fans, friends and family. Like every year SRK's residence 'Mannat' was decorated with lights. Not just this, but his fans, in a huge number, also gathered outside his house with posters and banners showing their love for Bollywood's King Khan. Keeping up with its tradition, Dubai's Burj Khalifa lit up for Shah Rukh Khan with a special greeting to mark his birthday. This is the third time that Burj Khalifa lit up a message for SRK.

In the video shared online, one could see 'Happy Birthday Shah Rukh' written on Burj Khalifa, which later changed to 'We (heart emoji) you.' Marking the special occasion, the team of Burj Khalifa also played SRK's famous song 'Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam' from the hit movie 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

Watch the video here:

As soon as the video went viral, excited fans began showering love on the actor. A fan wrote, "There is no one and there will never be anyone like you @iamsrk." Another wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan - There is no peak tall enough to define his success ! #BurjKhalifa - Lights up for the third time on SRK's Birthday!"

Here's how SRK's fans reacted:

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan had posted a picture posing in front of Burj Khalifa, and wrote, "It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai . Being my own guest in Dubai… my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!"