Uttar Pradesh Police's take on Swiggy’s 'you're not _____' game leave netizens in splits 

Online food delivery platform Swiggy recently started an interesting game with its followers on Twitter and asked them to complete a sentence as part of an outreach campaign. Swiggy tweeted, "you can't make everyone happy, you’re not _______." Soon netizens came up with a hilarious response for the sentence completion, but it was UP Police’s reply that caught the attention and left everyone amused.

UP Police gave their twist the game and came up with their unique tagline that won the Internet. It tweeted, “You can’t solve every problem, you’re not UP 112,” referring to their helpline number.

UP Police's response left the netizens in splits. Check it out here:

This is not the first time that UP police's witty response took the internet by storm. It often uses trending topics and memes to sensitize people about important topics. Last week, when the social media was buzzing with Coca-Cola memes after Cristiano Ronaldo kept bottles of the drink aside during the press conference, UP police gave the viral trend its own twist.

Sharing a quirky post on Twitter, the department used a wordplay around the spelling of Coca-Cola and edited it to ‘Co-vaxin’ and ‘Co-vishield’, and urged people to get their shots of COVID-19 vaccines.