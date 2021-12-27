Corona ki 'Dabangg'ai ko 'Kick' kijiye: UP Police spread awareness against Omicron in Salman Khan style

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/UP POLICE Corona ki 'Dabangg'ai ko 'Kick' kijiye: UP Police spread awareness against Omicron in Salman style

The Uttar Pradesh police keep up with the trends and exactly knows how to utilise them to spread awareness among people. As the Omicron variant is rapidly spreading across the country, cases of Covid-19 are surging. Uttar Pradesh Police has now come up with an innovative way to remind people that they must continue to wear masks, use sanitisers and maintain social distancing.

On the occasion of actor Salman Khan’s birthday, when people cannot stop talking about him and hashtags like Bhai Ka Birthday and HBD Salman have been trending on Twitter, UP police presented a wordplay of the titles of his films to sensitize people.

The Uttar Pradesh Police tweeted a picture of superstar Salman Khan with his face mask along with a text that read, "Zindagi mein Teen Cheez Kabhi Underestimate Mat Karna- Mask, Sanitizer and Social Distancing."

The Uttar Pradesh Police also wrote a caption with this image mentioning Salman's films, "Virus se iss 'Dangal' mein yahi teeno 'Antim' tak aapke 'Bodyguard' bane rahenge! Precautions lijiye,'Bharat' mein #Corona ki 'Dabangg'ai ko 'Kick' kijiye. #Omicron."

Netizens were impressed with the UP Police's effort and creativity and they bombarded the post with their comments. One of them wrote, "Great effort."

The rising cases of Omicron variant in the country have prompted the governments to bring back restrictions and curbs on public activities. Several state governments have imposed a night curfew to control the spread of the Omicron variant.

