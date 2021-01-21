UP Police's hilarious COVID-19 twist to popular Sholay scene leaves Netizens ROFLing

Thursday, January 21, 2021
     
New Delhi Published on: January 21, 2021 21:03 IST
Ever since the inception of Covid-19 in the country, the police is playing a crucial role in making people realize the importance of following the norms. Sailing in the same boat, the UP police thought of an imaginative approach to make people understand the importance of being protected in the midst of the pandemic. Their recent tweet about the same is winning hearts on the web. Taking to Twitter, the official account of the police division shared a clasp from the well known Bollywood film 'Sholay' and asked their supporters for what valid reason 'Gabbar' was arrested. 

The video shows the dacoit Gabbar spitting and afterward being caught by 'Thakur', the role which was played by Sanjeev Kumar. The video clip ends with a preventative message saying that "spitting in public places can increase the risk of spread of COVDI-19 & it is a punishable offence."

The video has now gone viral on social media and has invited some amazing and hilarious responses from Netizens. Have a look at some of them here:

 

 

