Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SPACE_MAZED Twitter welcomes the news of Chandrayaan-3 launch in early 2021 with funny memes

After the hard landing of Chandrayaan-2 in September last year, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch the Chandrayaan-3 in early 2021. Yes, instead of launching the highly awaited complex mission in the second half of 2020, the government has postponed it to next year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The announcement was made by the Union Minister Jitendra Singh on September 6. As soon as the announcement was made, Indian Twitter did what it is best at. Yes, it exploded with hilarious memes to celebrate the news. Some users wrote and wished that unlike last time, this time the mission will be successful, while some of them posted funny tweets predicting neighbouring countries’ reaction.

In his statement he said, “ISRO’s maiden mission to the Moon has sent images which show that the Moon may be rusting along the poles. The sign of this finding is that even though the surface of the Moon is known to have iron-rich rocks, it is not known for the presence of water and oxygen, which are the two elements needed to interact with iron to create rust.”

Take a look at the tweets here:

#Chandrayaan3 Is Likely To Be Launches In Early 2021



Me Organising Burnol For Our Neighbours : pic.twitter.com/gd5DkerP9X — Sohail Alim (@alim_sohail) September 7, 2020

#Chandrayaan3 is likely to be launched in early 2021. Unlike Chandrayaan-2, it will not have an orbiter but will include a lander and a rover



Meanwhile Pakistan with their Sumaiyayaan : pic.twitter.com/uqdTknF3oU — Karnnnnnnnnnn (@theflyingclaw) September 7, 2020

Neighbouring countries after knowing about the Chandrayaan-3!🔥🌜🚀#Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/suRTRXTDiE — Pruthvirajsinh J. Gohil (@its_pruthviraj) September 7, 2020

After hearing about #Chandrayaan3 launching in 2021



Reaction be Like - pic.twitter.com/14IpmzD1JA — Sab Itna Filmy Kyun Hai Bhai... (@SabKyun) September 7, 2020

Developing Countries after seeing India spending ₹615 crore for Moon expedition, but not on its citizens welfare and better infrastructure.



#Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/cjk7zgnfZW — Sanidhya Singh Bohra (@ProlificChirp) September 7, 2020

#Chandrayaan3 Will Be Successful because pichhli baar Ye Hua Tha.



Moon to #Chandrayaan2: pic.twitter.com/ngTEOA7xyC — Bhatakta Tweet™ (@BhataktaTweet) September 7, 2020

Last year on July 22, Chandrayaan-2 which was aimed at the Moon’s South Pole was launched. And Vikram hard-landed on the lunar surface after a few days on September 7. However, the government officials involved in the mission have confirmed that despite the setback, the orbiter is in working condition and can transmit data back to earth.

Well, we must say nothing can come close to the sense of humour of the Indian Twitterati. What do you think.

