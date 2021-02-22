Image Source : YOUTUBE SCREENGRAB Twitter isn't pleased with viral video of Titanic's alternate ending. What about you?

Titanic is probably one of the most popular Hollywood films ever made. Featuring Kate Winslet and Leonardo Di Caprio playing the role of Rose and Jack, the love story captured many hearts. Well, many cried over their incomplete love story which ended when Jack died in the freezing water. The 1997 award-winning film ended with Rose throwing away the 'The Heart of the Ocean' necklace in water. But what if there was an alernate ending to the same? Recently, a video has been doing rounds on the internet in which shows a modified ending featuring treasure hunter Brock Lovett and his team looking out for a precious jewellery. Well, the netizens aren't quite impressed with the modification.

This alternate Titanic ending wa sshared by a Twitter user @patbrennan88 who tweeted, "The alternate ending to Titanic is hilarious. This would have absolutely ruined the film for me."

Have a look:

Now, see how Twitter went all abuzz after witnessing the alternate ending:

Here's the original ending of 'Titanic:'