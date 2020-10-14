Wednesday, October 14, 2020
     
Twitter explodes with reactions on female chef's 'Gangnam Style' cooking. Watch video

A video has gone viral where a female chef is seen dancing on Gangnam Style and cooking noodles. Her post has gathered millions of views and reactions from people.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2020 13:16 IST
Twitter explodes with reactions on female chef’s ‘Gangnam Style’ cooking. Watch video
Gangnam style cooking video

You might have danced while cooking in the kitchen atleast once but have you ever done that in public, between people? Well, recently a video has been doing the rounds on the internet where the girl is seen dancing while cooking noodles.

Sarah who became the over night sensation after her video went viral, is seen dancing crazily on Gangnam Style while cooking noodles. A chef at an Asian market, Sara was in full enthusiasm while swinging her head and shaking her leg amidst holding the wok.

Many people who were passing by stopped to see her dance and filmed her.

She herself also shared the clip on Twitter with a caption saying, "Me making supernoodles after coming home at 4am hammered,"

The girl’s video has already gathered over nine million views, 33 lakh likes and almost 67,000 retweets on Twitter so far.

And after coming across her post netizens started posting their funny reactions and even created hilarious memes of the video clip.

Check out their reactions here:

