Twitter explodes with reactions on female chef’s ‘Gangnam Style’ cooking. Watch video

Image Source : TWITTER/@HINDER_SURPRISE Gangnam style cooking video

You might have danced while cooking in the kitchen atleast once but have you ever done that in public, between people? Well, recently a video has been doing the rounds on the internet where the girl is seen dancing while cooking noodles.

Sarah who became the over night sensation after her video went viral, is seen dancing crazily on Gangnam Style while cooking noodles. A chef at an Asian market, Sara was in full enthusiasm while swinging her head and shaking her leg amidst holding the wok.

Many people who were passing by stopped to see her dance and filmed her.

She herself also shared the clip on Twitter with a caption saying, "Me making supernoodles after coming home at 4am hammered,"

Me making supernoodles after coming home at 4am hammered pic.twitter.com/tph250JDiI — Sarah 💋 (@Hinder_Surprise) October 9, 2020

The girl’s video has already gathered over nine million views, 33 lakh likes and almost 67,000 retweets on Twitter so far.

And after coming across her post netizens started posting their funny reactions and even created hilarious memes of the video clip.

Check out their reactions here:

I love how unimpressed some of the audience are 😂😂 — James Lilley (@JLilley86) October 10, 2020

Wok 'n' Roll — Pete (@TheRealPeteLaw) October 10, 2020

Meanwhile me trying to fix a bowl of cereal. 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/2LQol57NwZ — Willie Adams (@ArchAndroid8701) October 10, 2020

I didn’t mean for her to filet the homie like this though, damn! 🤭 https://t.co/T8JZEsQEPo — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) October 12, 2020

If my husband doesn’t dance with me in the kitchen like this, he isn’t the one — Katykin (@katy_kin) October 10, 2020

The swinging of the pan, the pan almost hitting the floor, her headband falling off, the towel possible catching on fire, the dramatics y'all!! pic.twitter.com/GJF2eA3Lh0 — Sora (@Notorious___KIM) October 10, 2020

And that is how you Bard with a cooking proficiency! I’m inspired! — VariantBerry (@berry_variant) October 10, 2020

