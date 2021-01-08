Trending: Shah Rukh Khan’s fanmade family photo with Gauri, kids and his parents goes viral

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ADDICTED_TO_SRK_ Shah Rukh Khan’s fanmade family photo with Gauri, kids and his parents goes viral

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's popularity knows no bounds. Fans love to enjoy his camaraderie with his family and cute banter that he indulges in with his wife Gauri over social media posts. Recently, a fan-created a poster of SRK and his family which went viral instantly. The picture shows the superstar with his wife Gauri Khan, kids Aryan, Suhana and Abram as well as his late parents. The photo is a beautiful creation that received endless praise from other SRKians.

The picture shows SRK, son Aryan and his father Taj Mohammed Khan suited up in grey while Gauri and Suhana look gorgeous in dresses. Shah Rukh's mother can be seen in a black sari and traditional jewellery. It also shows the actor's sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan in a red salwar-kameez on the right. Check out-

Shah Rukh Khan has been frequently seen talking about his upbringing and lessons he learned from his parents during his interviews. The actor lost his father to cancer at a young age of 26. He lost his mother due to prolonged illness. During a conversation with Rani Mukerji, SRK had opened up about how he dealt with the death of his parents and recalled that the empty house without his parents used to haunt him.

He had said, "I decided to overcome this Hichki moment by letting acting fill up my entire life. My parents went away suddenly. We got to know they had cancer and within two and a half months, they were gone. I didn’t know what to do. I just felt one night, while at their mazaar that I should fill this void with something. I got a fortunate break in films. For me, acting is not work but a place to vent out my feelings."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has promised his fans to see them on the bring screen this year. Currently, he is shooting for his upcoming film Pathaan which will probably release later this year. It is said that the film is scheduled for a Diwali release.