TMC MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty’s viral Tik Tok videos will leave you amused

TMC MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan have been making headlines ever since they won in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. On Tuesday, the two actresses also took their oath during the first two days of the 17th Lok Sabha’s Budget session and their videos went viral. While newlywed Nusrat Jahan looked beautiful in her saree, Mimi also oozed grace. But this is not the first time that Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan’s videos have broken the internet. Just like any millennial, the two actresses turned MPs are a big sensation on the internet and their endearing Tik Tok videos have brought smiles on their fans faces many times. Here are some viral Tik Tok videos of the actresses that have shaken the internet. Have a look-

Nusrat Jahan Viral Tik Tik Videos

Mimi Chakraborty Viral Tik Tok Videos

For the unversed, Mimi Chakraborty is Trinamool Congress MP from Jadavpur and Nusrat Jahan is the Trinamool MP from Basirhat. Nusrat Jahan and Mimi – both actors-turned-politicians - had skipped oath-taking earlier as the former was due to get married to Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain. Mimi had also attended the marriage ceremony that took place on June 19 in Turkey.

