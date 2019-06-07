Tim Cook, Are You Joking?: Apple's Rs 70,000 laptop stand stirs hilarious memes on social media 

Somethings are not as bizarre as the price tag they come along with. Same case happened with the newly-lauched Apple laptop stand that costs a whopping Rs 70,000. This new product has stirred hilarious memes on social media with people comparing it various expensive items like an LED television, a two-wheeler or a home theatre. Apple made the "Pro Stand" announcement at the ongoing annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose. The monitor stand comes for Apple's new Mac Pro desktop, which starts at $6,000 and a display monitor called the Pro Display XDR that costs $4,999, CNN reported on Wednesday.
"The Pro Stand has an intricately engineered arm that perfectly counter-balances the display so it feels virtually weightless, allowing users to easily place it into position," Apple wrote on its website.
Thats a big thumbs up from me !!!#Apple #crApple #AppleStand #AppleProStand pic.twitter.com/sjsw0nWwg1— Scott Vickery #BREXIT #FBPB (@Shr33k1) June 5, 2019
Here are the hilarious #AppleStand memes that are doing rounds on social media for right reasons
All new apple pricing #WWDC2019 #apple #ProDisplayXDR #applestand pic.twitter.com/lW2A2wRUMe— JA RAD (@jagradients) June 5, 2019
#AppleProStand The most amazing scam... sorry "stand" we've ever made. We've made so much progress...#Apple #applestand #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/dVUhrDXkqi— sagenda (@SagendaBookings) June 5, 2019
I still can't understand why it has a huge table all to itself ?? #applestand pic.twitter.com/4GtumpAV1P— Miles (@mileso1) June 5, 2019
"Why the hell would one do that?? Selling display without a stand is like selling a car without tyres.. #Apple #ProStand," wrote another user.
Even though the stand is optional, it remains unclear if the new Apple systems would be compatible with third-party monitor stands or not, the report said.
The original $1,000 monitor stand #Apple #AppleEvent #applestand pic.twitter.com/lI26zFSO6W— Frank W. Zammetti (@fzammetti) June 5, 2019
That'll be $1000 for a monitor stand.— SIKKY BEATS (@SIKKYBEATS) June 4, 2019
An extra $1000 for our genius to install it. #sheep #applestand
Tim Cook must be delusional. pic.twitter.com/elnh4FpFZw
Meanwhile, netizens were quick to take to social media and express their opinions on the new costly stand from Apple.
#Apple #applestand— Michael Allred (@TheAllBeast) June 6, 2019
How do you part a fool and his money? pic.twitter.com/k2BMdBUzN5
Ok, Huawei have developed a phone camera with a zoom so effective it can turn Dave from the pub into an MI5 agent... what have you got for us #Apple...? Oh. #applestand pic.twitter.com/EZaZWIBpS3— Duncan Fraser (@XxDougieFreshhh) June 4, 2019
The Beginning of the end how to kill your fan base#TimCook #applestand #AppleEvent #priceless #cost #fanbase #applestand #android #disturbance pic.twitter.com/dlMdYnLqV0— Miles (@mileso1) June 6, 2019
"Apple announces $999 Pro Stand and the audience collectively groans #WWDC19 #MacPro #ProStand #ProDisplayXDR," wrote a Twitter user.