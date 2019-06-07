Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Tim Cook, Are You Joking?: Apple's Rs 70,000 laptop stand stirs hilarious memes on social media

Tim Cook, Are You Joking?: Apple's Rs 70,000 laptop stand stirs hilarious memes on social media

Loyal Apple fanbase is not buying this $999 pro stand which is just a piece of aluminum not worth more than $30. 

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 07, 2019 11:05 IST
Representative News Image

Tim Cook, Are You Joking?: Apple's Rs 70,000 laptop stand stirs hilarious memes on social media 

Somethings are not as bizarre as the price tag they come along with. Same case happened with the newly-lauched Apple laptop stand that costs a whopping Rs 70,000. This new product has stirred hilarious memes on social media with people comparing it various expensive items like an LED television,  a two-wheeler or a home theatre. Apple made the "Pro Stand" announcement at the ongoing annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose. The monitor stand comes for Apple's new Mac Pro desktop, which starts at $6,000 and a display monitor called the Pro Display XDR that costs $4,999, CNN reported on Wednesday. 

"The Pro Stand has an intricately engineered arm that perfectly counter-balances the display so it feels virtually weightless, allowing users to easily place it into position," Apple wrote on its website. 

Related Stories

Here are the hilarious #AppleStand memes that are doing rounds on social media for right reasons

"Why the hell would one do that?? Selling display without a stand is like selling a car without tyres.. #Apple #ProStand," wrote another user. 

Even though the stand is optional, it remains unclear if the new Apple systems would be compatible with third-party monitor stands or not, the report said.

Meanwhile, netizens were quick to take to social media and express their opinions on the new costly stand from Apple. 

"Apple announces $999 Pro Stand and the audience collectively groans #WWDC19 #MacPro #ProStand #ProDisplayXDR," wrote a Twitter user. 

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryMS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva pouts and cheers for team India during ICC World Cup match against South Africa Next Story  