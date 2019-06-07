Tim Cook, Are You Joking?: Apple's Rs 70,000 laptop stand stirs hilarious memes on social media

Somethings are not as bizarre as the price tag they come along with. Same case happened with the newly-lauched Apple laptop stand that costs a whopping Rs 70,000. This new product has stirred hilarious memes on social media with people comparing it various expensive items like an LED television, a two-wheeler or a home theatre. Apple made the "Pro Stand" announcement at the ongoing annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose. The monitor stand comes for Apple's new Mac Pro desktop, which starts at $6,000 and a display monitor called the Pro Display XDR that costs $4,999, CNN reported on Wednesday.

"The Pro Stand has an intricately engineered arm that perfectly counter-balances the display so it feels virtually weightless, allowing users to easily place it into position," Apple wrote on its website.

Here are the hilarious #AppleStand memes that are doing rounds on social media for right reasons

I still can't understand why it has a huge table all to itself ?? #applestand pic.twitter.com/4GtumpAV1P — Miles (@mileso1) June 5, 2019

"Why the hell would one do that?? Selling display without a stand is like selling a car without tyres.. #Apple #ProStand," wrote another user.

Even though the stand is optional, it remains unclear if the new Apple systems would be compatible with third-party monitor stands or not, the report said.

Meanwhile, netizens were quick to take to social media and express their opinions on the new costly stand from Apple.

Ok, Huawei have developed a phone camera with a zoom so effective it can turn Dave from the pub into an MI5 agent... what have you got for us #Apple...? Oh. #applestand pic.twitter.com/EZaZWIBpS3 — Duncan Fraser (@XxDougieFreshhh) June 4, 2019

"Apple announces $999 Pro Stand and the audience collectively groans #WWDC19 #MacPro #ProStand #ProDisplayXDR," wrote a Twitter user.