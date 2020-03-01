Image Source : TWITTER Tik Tok star lays out grains of rice to show Jeff Bezos' enormous wealth, watch viral video

Entrepreneur and TikTok star Humphrey Yang, a 32-year-old eCommerce consultant and freelancer from Silicon Valley, recently created a striking visual representation of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' net worth using grains of rice. To carry out his project, Yang decided to pretend a single grain of rice represented $100,000. He then counted out 10 grains of rice to show $1 million, and proceeded to measure out $1 billion by counting out a whopping 10,000 grains of rice by hand.

The shockingly big pile of rice weighs 58 pounds, Yang said, prompting one Twitter user to write: “My jaw dropped. Thank you for this visual perspective!”

In the video clip, with the help of two large sacks of rice, Yang revealed that 58 pounds of rice were needed to represent the net worth of the Amazon CEO.

Rice. Part two: Jeff Bezos net worth represented visually by rice. pic.twitter.com/kYIoyxLgMW — Humphrey (@Humphreytalks) February 28, 2020

Yang's video has now caught attention as the clip has prompted various socio-political discussion on Twitter. One user even asked, “What size is an Amazon employee's salary?”